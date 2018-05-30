All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 202 Almond Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
202 Almond Dr
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:22 PM

202 Almond Dr

202 Almond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

202 Almond Drive, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0f9182703f ---- This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house is ready for move in! Updated kitchen with black granite with stainless steel appliances to match. Kitchen opens up to living room area with fireplace. Also, another large living room area downstairs with high ceilings. All 4 bedrooms are very spacious with a gameroom upstairs for entertainment. Very large backyard with spacious patio to over look it. Another gazebo and sitting area in the back yard perfect for entertaining on a beautiful day! Come see your future home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Almond Dr have any available units?
202 Almond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Almond Dr have?
Some of 202 Almond Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Almond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
202 Almond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Almond Dr pet-friendly?
No, 202 Almond Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 202 Almond Dr offer parking?
No, 202 Almond Dr does not offer parking.
Does 202 Almond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Almond Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Almond Dr have a pool?
No, 202 Almond Dr does not have a pool.
Does 202 Almond Dr have accessible units?
No, 202 Almond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Almond Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Almond Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St
Baytown, TX 77520
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave
Baytown, TX 77520
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine