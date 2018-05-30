202 Almond Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0f9182703f ---- This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house is ready for move in! Updated kitchen with black granite with stainless steel appliances to match. Kitchen opens up to living room area with fireplace. Also, another large living room area downstairs with high ceilings. All 4 bedrooms are very spacious with a gameroom upstairs for entertainment. Very large backyard with spacious patio to over look it. Another gazebo and sitting area in the back yard perfect for entertaining on a beautiful day! Come see your future home today!