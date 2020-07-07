2002 Kentucky St

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

Ready for immediate move-in Now!! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out! Credit and background check required. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Full credit/background check required. Call listing agent today to schedule a tour!