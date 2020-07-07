All apartments in Baytown
Last updated August 6 2019 at 8:27 AM

2002 Kentucky St

2002 Kentucky Street · No Longer Available
Location

2002 Kentucky Street, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Ready for immediate move-in Now!! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out! Credit and background check required. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Full credit/background check required. Call listing agent today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Kentucky St have any available units?
2002 Kentucky St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 Kentucky St have?
Some of 2002 Kentucky St's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Kentucky St currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Kentucky St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Kentucky St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 Kentucky St is pet friendly.
Does 2002 Kentucky St offer parking?
No, 2002 Kentucky St does not offer parking.
Does 2002 Kentucky St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Kentucky St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Kentucky St have a pool?
Yes, 2002 Kentucky St has a pool.
Does 2002 Kentucky St have accessible units?
No, 2002 Kentucky St does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Kentucky St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 Kentucky St does not have units with dishwashers.

