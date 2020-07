Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful home with granite tops, updated baths, great layout, and priced below fair market value for the area. Ready for move-in 1st week in November or shortly thereafter. Property is currently occupied, do not disturb tenants. Property will be vacated Nov 1 and ready for move-in once make ready items competed first week in November.