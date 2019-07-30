All apartments in Bastrop
205 Remington

205 Remington Run · No Longer Available
Location

205 Remington Run, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
accessible
LARGE 2 STORY - HUNTERS CROSSING - FRESH PAINT AND FLOORING - HUGE Make ready in progress - home is getting laminate throughout except kitchen, bathrooms and stairs and the home is getting a fresh coat of paint on the entire interior. Will be ready for move in first week of July - Don't miss out this one. Four very spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are located upstairs with small sitting area. Open concept Kitchen, breakfast area and living room downstairs with extra space for formal dining or office.

Max of 2 animals -no exceptions-$300 for the 1st-$100 for the 2nd - Dogs up to 50 pounds only - max of 1 large animal - no aggressive breeds

NO HOUSING VOUCHERS

Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.

visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.

Managed by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination." REALTOR -- A Registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

(RLNE4981180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Remington have any available units?
205 Remington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 205 Remington have?
Some of 205 Remington's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Remington currently offering any rent specials?
205 Remington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Remington pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Remington is pet friendly.
Does 205 Remington offer parking?
No, 205 Remington does not offer parking.
Does 205 Remington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Remington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Remington have a pool?
Yes, 205 Remington has a pool.
Does 205 Remington have accessible units?
Yes, 205 Remington has accessible units.
Does 205 Remington have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Remington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Remington have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Remington does not have units with air conditioning.
