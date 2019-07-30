205 Remington

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LARGE 2 STORY - HUNTERS CROSSING - FRESH PAINT AND FLOORING - HUGE Make ready in progress - home is getting laminate throughout except kitchen, bathrooms and stairs and the home is getting a fresh coat of paint on the entire interior. Will be ready for move in first week of July - Don't miss out this one. Four very spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are located upstairs with small sitting area. Open concept Kitchen, breakfast area and living room downstairs with extra space for formal dining or office.



Max of 2 animals -no exceptions-$300 for the 1st-$100 for the 2nd - Dogs up to 50 pounds only - max of 1 large animal - no aggressive breeds



NO HOUSING VOUCHERS



Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.



visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.



Managed by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity



