/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM
604 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Barton Creek, TX
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
53 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,181
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Barton Creek Villas
2716 Barton Creek Blvd, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1591 sqft
Spacious homes with granite countertops, crown molding, walk-in closets, and attached garages. Common resident amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24/7 fitness center. Downtown Austin is minutes away.
Results within 1 mile of Barton Creek
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
30 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,205
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,165
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
14 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,516
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
30 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,224
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,524
1576 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
22 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1327 sqft
Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and full-size washer dryer connections. Community offers 24-hour fitness center, laundry room and pools. Located close to Sunset Valley Marketfair, I-290 and downtown Austin.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7624 TECOMA CIRCLE
7624 Tecoma Circle, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,351
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for the perfect blend between a tranquil and city lifestyle? Look right here. Enjoy beautiful Hill Country views and the Austin skyline views. Enjoy a morning walk on the Barton Creek greenbelt or a cup of coffee on your spacious balcony.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Oak Hill
5712 Medicine Creek Dr
5712 Medicine Creek Drive, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2939 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom home in the Oak Hill area! - Gorgeous, spacious home for immediate lease. Light & bright open floorplan. Hardwood & hard tile floors. Granite & stainless in the kitchen along with the island. Two living. Two dinings.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7622 Tecoma Circle 124470
7622 Tecoma Circle, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
806 sqft
1Bd | Upscale Community | Barton Creek Habitat - Property Id: 105620 ** 1 Month FREE rent for 13+ Month Leases ** This luxurious, gated community is surrounded by the Barton Creek Habitat Preserve.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
West Oak Hill
8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798
8816 Travis Hills Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
950 sqft
Oak Hill | Treetop View | $1239 | LRG 1BD 950 sqft - Property Id: 103750 This gated community was built in 2005. It offers an ideal mix of elegant Hill Country living and modern convenience. Inviting interiors with complete attention to detail.
Results within 5 miles of Barton Creek
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
99 Units Available
Barton Hills
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,133
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,147
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
972 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
9 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
31 Units Available
Barton Hills
Skyline at Barton Creek
1300 Spyglass Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,049
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,089
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
933 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include pool, tennis courts, and community garden. Residents live in units with patio/balcony, dishwasher, and washer dryer hookup. Great location close to the Barton Creek Greenbelt and Violet Crown Trail.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
26 Units Available
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1432 sqft
Close to S MoPac Expressway, Boone Elementary School, Mariposa Montessori School, Covington Middle School, and Dick Nichols District Park. Pet-friendly, surround sound movie theater, fitness classes, resort-style pool, built-in wine racks and bookcases, large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
25 Units Available
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,449
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments and townhomes with contemporary finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy use of grilling stations, bocce court and yoga studio. By Barton Creek Square Mall and Lady Bird Lake.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
27 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,339
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1221 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, trash valet, parking and gym. Residents live in units with laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Great location for commuters, close to local major highways.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
17 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1506 sqft
Close to Zilker Park, Pedernales Falls State Park and area restaurants. This new construction community features the best of modern living. A large outdoor space with a clubroom, ample walking paths and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
27 Units Available
South Lamar
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,370
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1086 sqft
The Groves at South Lamar offer edgy, modern living that is so Austin. Loft-like spaces with all the latest design elements combine with a great, social courtyard where you can meet up with friends.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
25 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1310 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
33 Units Available
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the area's freeways, schools and parks. On-site amenities include a hot tub, bark park and pool. Gated community. Homes offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and balconies.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
27 Units Available
Barton Hills
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,266
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,146
1297 sqft
Located close to Zilker Park, a popular spot for music festivals. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and a private patio characterize the modern spaces. In-unit laundry and trash valet add to the convenience.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
41 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,305
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1144 sqft
Now Leasing for Fall 2019. Alexan Garza Ranch is the ideal home for those who want it all. Modern, thoughtful design inside and out gives you the best of everything in your own space and within the community.
Similar Pages
Barton Creek 1 BedroomsBarton Creek 2 BedroomsBarton Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBarton Creek 3 BedroomsBarton Creek Apartments with Balcony
Barton Creek Apartments with GarageBarton Creek Apartments with GymBarton Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBarton Creek Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBarton Creek Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Wells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TX