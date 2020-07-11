Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

88 Apartments for rent in Barton Creek, TX with move-in specials

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
58 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,033
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Results within 1 mile of Barton Creek
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
22 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,170
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
22 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
31 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,200
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Results within 5 miles of Barton Creek
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
16 Units Available
South Lamar
The Gallery
3622 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,100
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,189
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
870 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Austin and the University of Texas. Units have granite counters, tile backsplash, and fireplaces. Community includes courtyards, laundry facilities, and BBQ terraces.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
22 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
27 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1310 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
102 Units Available
Barton Hills
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,133
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,147
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
972 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
21 Units Available
Cliffs at Barton Creek
3050 Tamarron Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning city views, clubhouse, gym and pool. 1-3 bedroom units include fireplace, in-unit laundry hookup, and private patio/balcony. Close to Barton Creek Square and Barton Creek Greenbelt and just 6 miles from downtown Austin.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
26 Units Available
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1432 sqft
Close to S MoPac Expressway, Boone Elementary School, Mariposa Montessori School, Covington Middle School, and Dick Nichols District Park. Pet-friendly, surround sound movie theater, fitness classes, resort-style pool, built-in wine racks and bookcases, large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
26 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,375
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
26 Units Available
South Lamar
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,370
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1086 sqft
The Groves at South Lamar offer edgy, modern living that is so Austin. Loft-like spaces with all the latest design elements combine with a great, social courtyard where you can meet up with friends.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
21 Units Available
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1351 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
29 Units Available
Deep Eddy
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,529
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1185 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Lions Municipal Golf Course, MoPac Expressway, O'Henry Middle School, Red Bud Trail, Town Lake, Deep Eddy Municipal Pool, Twin Oaks Shopping Center, and Paramont Theatre. Pet-friendly community with UT Shuttle, washer & dryer in every apartment, and recycling center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
23 Units Available
West Oak Hill
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,238
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
29 Units Available
Barton Hills
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,266
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,176
1297 sqft
Located close to Zilker Park, a popular spot for music festivals. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and a private patio characterize the modern spaces. In-unit laundry and trash valet add to the convenience.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
44 Units Available
Barton Hills
Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,233
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1276 sqft
Located near Barton Creek and Barton Skyway. Stylish and spacious apartments with patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a pool, a gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
9 Units Available
Nichols Park
5001 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
864 sqft
NICHOLS PARK IS AN APPEALING CHOICE THAT REFLECTS THE PREVAILING VERVE IN APARTMENT HOME LIVING. Whether you desire urban accessibility or peaceful solitude, look no further.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
9 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
33 Units Available
Nalle Woods of Westlake
4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,529
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1388 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Lake Austin, Austin Country Club, downtown Austin, N Capital of Texas Hwy, Bridge Point Elementary, Loop Bridge 360, and nature conserves. Includes swimming pools with waterfalls, water volleyball court, roman hot tub spa with steam room, on-site recycling, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
28 Units Available
Barton Hills
Landmark at Barton Creek Apartment Homes
1781 Spyglass Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
998 sqft
Close to Barton Creek Greenbelt Trail, S MoPac Expressway, S Capital of Texas Highway, shopping at Barton Creek Square, Zilker Park, Hill Country Middle School, and Cedar Creek Elementary School. Boat/RV parking, pet walk with stations, sand volleyball court, nature walking trail, dog park, and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
43 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,305
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1144 sqft
Now Leasing for Fall 2019. Alexan Garza Ranch is the ideal home for those who want it all. Modern, thoughtful design inside and out gives you the best of everything in your own space and within the community.
Results within 10 miles of Barton Creek
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
60 Units Available
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,320
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1177 sqft
A perfect compliment to the vibrant local music and nightlife of South Congress, this modern understated residence is home for people who want to be near the heart of Austin.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
48 Units Available
Govalle
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1280 sqft
Experience the best of Austin living at The Guthrie.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Barton Creek, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Barton Creek apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Barton Creek apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

