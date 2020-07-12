65 Apartments for rent in Atascocita, TX with parking
Recently named as one of the most notable high-growth areas in the US, Atascocita is especially well-known for its recreational facilities, parks, and waterfront resorts on the shores of Lake Houston.
From the years 2000 to 2010, the population of Atascocita, Texas skyrocketed from 35,727 to 65,844. If you're wondering why, consider the fact that Atascocita is renowned in the area for its many parks and waterfront resorts. Alongside this utopian vibe, however, you'll find all those practical necessities that you can't live without, such as Wal-Mart, mega malls and fast food restaurants. In its own way, Atascocita encapsulates the perfect city: a place where you can spend the day jet skiing in paradise, then come home and watch the big game at a multi-screen sports bar. Plus, Atascocita is just 10 miles away from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, so you can make a quick getaway from paradise whenever you need to. At least Lake Houston will always be there, just waiting for your return.
Having trouble with Craigslist Atascocita? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Atascocita apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.