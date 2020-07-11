Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Atascocita, TX with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
27 Units Available
Lake Houston
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1151 sqft
Resort-style pool with tropically-inspired gardens and sheet waterfall. Nine-foot coffered ceilings with crown molding and paneled doors for elegant interiors. Game room features billiards and shuffleboard.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
Lake Houston
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1325 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Community areas with pool table, shuffleboard and media room. Dog and cat friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
24 Units Available
Lake Houston
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1428 sqft
Situated off West Lake Houston Parkway. Apartments with personal balconies and attached garages nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood close to Lake Houston. Residents have access to outdoor green space and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
Lake Houston
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1368 sqft
On-site fitness center and tropically landscaped pool/spa where all tenants are welcome. Pet-friendly community that features an clubhouse where residents visit with neighbors and guests. Units with contemporary architectural design that enhances the interior.
Results within 5 miles of Atascocita
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Waterchase Apartments
15100 Golden Eagle Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$949
934 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Beltway 8 and 15 miles from downtown Houston. Clubhouse with lobby, beautiful courtyard, pool and gym on property. All units have large walk-in closets and private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Humble
Meadowbrook
515 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
900 sqft
Our one and two bedroom apartments at Meadowbrook in Humble, Texas, offer you the best apartment living youll find in the area. From sleek interiors to chic exteriors, our modern apartments offer you a stylish yet comfortable place to call home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
9 Units Available
Humble
Parkside Apartments
8455 Will Clayton Pky, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
929 sqft
Make your home in Humble, Texas, where youll live in tranquility with access to the city right outside your door. Our apartments, nestled in a suburban setting, offer quick access to downtown Humble as well as happening Houston.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1491 sqft
Just off the Sam Houston Tollway and within minutes of I-69 and Lake Houston. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include large walk-in closets and balcony/patio. On-site clubhouse, coffee bar, outdoor grill, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$986
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1181 sqft
Luxury that’s affordable! — Treat yourself to a spacious 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedroom apartment home in Northern Houston near Sam Houston Tollway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$741
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$843
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
8 Units Available
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Northlake Manor
6910 Old North Belt Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1143 sqft
Recently renovated units offer hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include swimming pool, optional reserved parking and internet-equipped business center. Located conveniently near Interstate 69.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
5 Units Available
Humble
Bender Hollow
424 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
963 sqft
Refreshing pool and tanning deck with lounge chairs. Private patio or balcony in all homes. Fast access to US-59/Eastex Freeway and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
$
8 Units Available
Humble
Deerbrook Garden
1230 FM 1960 Bypass Rd E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1125 sqft
Located right on FM 1960 bypass and just minutes from shopping and dining venues, golf courses, museums, and great schools. All units include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, pool, gym, coffee bar on site.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Humble
Deerbrook Forest
17750 Highway 59 N, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off I-69 and within minutes of the George Bush Intercontinental Airport. One- and two-bedroom units include fireplace, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy the clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
7 Units Available
Humble
Park at Deerbrook
19700 Whitaker Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
944 sqft
Pet-friendly property offers clubhouse, pool, courtyard, 24-hour maintenance. One- and two-bedroom units include fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and balcony or patio. Furnished apartments available. Close to I-69, FM 1960 bypass and Deerbrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,142
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Pinewood! Conveniently located in Humble, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Results within 10 miles of Atascocita
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
208 Units Available
22Hundred
2200 North Sam Houston Parkway E, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1058 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Inspired style. Fresh design. High-end features.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$718
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
890 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
2 Units Available
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury ceramic tile and faux wood flooring. Pool with woven lounge chairs on brick sundeck. Covered or garage parking and car wash available. Just blocks to Beltway 8.
City Guide for Atascocita, TX

Recently named as one of the most notable high-growth areas in the US, Atascocita is especially well-known for its recreational facilities, parks, and waterfront resorts on the shores of Lake Houston.

From the years 2000 to 2010, the population of Atascocita, Texas skyrocketed from 35,727 to 65,844. If you're wondering why, consider the fact that Atascocita is renowned in the area for its many parks and waterfront resorts. Alongside this utopian vibe, however, you'll find all those practical necessities that you can't live without, such as Wal-Mart, mega malls and fast food restaurants. In its own way, Atascocita encapsulates the perfect city: a place where you can spend the day jet skiing in paradise, then come home and watch the big game at a multi-screen sports bar. Plus, Atascocita is just 10 miles away from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, so you can make a quick getaway from paradise whenever you need to. At least Lake Houston will always be there, just waiting for your return.

Having trouble with Craigslist Atascocita? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Atascocita, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Atascocita apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Atascocita apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

