8515 Cross Country Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool pool table racquetball court garage tennis court

This well-maintained house offers lots of storage space and ample rooms. Master bedroom downstairs offers great privacy. High ceilings will give you an open feeling and great space for an awesome Christmas tree. Big living room area connected with the kitchen and covered backyard patio gives enough space for family gatherings. Huge gameroom with enough space for a pool table and TV area. Four remaining bedrooms upstairs. Three are regular sized and one is double in size that can be used as a second master bedroom or to be shared with a sibling, giving enough space for a big family of seven. Quiet neighborhood, golf course, and lake access. Great neighbors and gorgeous clubhouse that offers gym, racketball, tennis courts, pool, exercise classes, and other activities. Parents and kids will always have something to do here.