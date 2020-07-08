All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

8515 Cross Country Drive

8515 Cross Country Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8515 Cross Country Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346
Walden on Lake Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
This well-maintained house offers lots of storage space and ample rooms. Master bedroom downstairs offers great privacy. High ceilings will give you an open feeling and great space for an awesome Christmas tree. Big living room area connected with the kitchen and covered backyard patio gives enough space for family gatherings. Huge gameroom with enough space for a pool table and TV area. Four remaining bedrooms upstairs. Three are regular sized and one is double in size that can be used as a second master bedroom or to be shared with a sibling, giving enough space for a big family of seven. Quiet neighborhood, golf course, and lake access. Great neighbors and gorgeous clubhouse that offers gym, racketball, tennis courts, pool, exercise classes, and other activities. Parents and kids will always have something to do here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 Cross Country Drive have any available units?
8515 Cross Country Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 8515 Cross Country Drive have?
Some of 8515 Cross Country Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8515 Cross Country Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8515 Cross Country Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 Cross Country Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8515 Cross Country Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 8515 Cross Country Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8515 Cross Country Drive offers parking.
Does 8515 Cross Country Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8515 Cross Country Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 Cross Country Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8515 Cross Country Drive has a pool.
Does 8515 Cross Country Drive have accessible units?
No, 8515 Cross Country Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 Cross Country Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8515 Cross Country Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8515 Cross Country Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8515 Cross Country Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

