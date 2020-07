8415 Trophy Place Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

WOW! ONE STORY PERRY HOME WITH FABULOUS FLOOR PLAN HIGH CEILING THRU-OUT! SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN HUGE MASTER WITH TUB AND SEPERATE SHOWER & WALKIN CLOSETS. FORMAL LIV AND DINING, HARDWOOD FLOOR IN FOYER,SPACIOUS DEN WITH FIREPLACE AND CUSTOM BUILT-INS. LARGE TILE KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTERS AND MATCHING TILE BACKSPLASH,BREAKFAST BAR AND EATING AREA. CUSTOM PAINT, 2INCH BLINDS,,TONS OF STORAGE,COLUMNS,CROWN MOLDING,LUSH LANDSCAPING,COVERED PATIO. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO POOL AND PLAYGROUND!