7722 Trophy Place Drive

Amenities
Stunning one-story lease home situated on the 14th fairway in Walden on Lake Houston. Home offers an open floorplan, wood floors throughout the living areas and master, granite counters, gas range, tile backsplash and SO much more! In addition to the homes open layout it also contains a formal living, dining and a study which has gorgeous built-ins. This yard was not forgotten, it is an entertainers dream with a huge covered back patio that contains stamped concrete & fans. Schedule your appointment to see this home today! 2 year lease term minimum