7722 Trophy Place Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Stunning one-story lease home situated on the 14th fairway in Walden on Lake Houston. Home offers an open floorplan, wood floors throughout the living areas and master, granite counters, gas range, tile backsplash and SO much more! In addition to the homes open layout it also contains a formal living, dining and a study which has gorgeous built-ins. This yard was not forgotten, it is an entertainers dream with a huge covered back patio that contains stamped concrete & fans. Schedule your appointment to see this home today! 2 year lease term minimum