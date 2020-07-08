All apartments in Atascocita
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
7722 Trophy Place Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:38 PM

7722 Trophy Place Drive

7722 Trophy Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7722 Trophy Place Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346
Walden on Lake Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Stunning one-story lease home situated on the 14th fairway in Walden on Lake Houston. Home offers an open floorplan, wood floors throughout the living areas and master, granite counters, gas range, tile backsplash and SO much more! In addition to the homes open layout it also contains a formal living, dining and a study which has gorgeous built-ins. This yard was not forgotten, it is an entertainers dream with a huge covered back patio that contains stamped concrete & fans. Schedule your appointment to see this home today! 2 year lease term minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7722 Trophy Place Drive have any available units?
7722 Trophy Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 7722 Trophy Place Drive have?
Some of 7722 Trophy Place Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7722 Trophy Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7722 Trophy Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7722 Trophy Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7722 Trophy Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 7722 Trophy Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7722 Trophy Place Drive offers parking.
Does 7722 Trophy Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7722 Trophy Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7722 Trophy Place Drive have a pool?
No, 7722 Trophy Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7722 Trophy Place Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 7722 Trophy Place Drive has accessible units.
Does 7722 Trophy Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7722 Trophy Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7722 Trophy Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7722 Trophy Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

