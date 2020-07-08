7718 Trophy Place Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator parking garage

NO FLOODING DURING HARVEY! Adorable 3 bedroom home located on the Golf Course in Walden on Lake Houston. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Located minutes from IAH Airport and a short drive to Downtown Houston. You will be surrounded by shopping, dining, family entertaining and medical facilities. Great Schools! Home features: High ceilings, granite, blinds, custom drapes, sprinkler system and beautifully landscaped yard. Home also has solar screens to help reduce your electricity bill.