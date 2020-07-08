All apartments in Atascocita
Atascocita, TX
7718 Trophy Place Drive
7718 Trophy Place Drive

7718 Trophy Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7718 Trophy Place Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346
Walden on Lake Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
NO FLOODING DURING HARVEY! Adorable 3 bedroom home located on the Golf Course in Walden on Lake Houston. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Located minutes from IAH Airport and a short drive to Downtown Houston. You will be surrounded by shopping, dining, family entertaining and medical facilities. Great Schools! Home features: High ceilings, granite, blinds, custom drapes, sprinkler system and beautifully landscaped yard. Home also has solar screens to help reduce your electricity bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7718 Trophy Place Drive have any available units?
7718 Trophy Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 7718 Trophy Place Drive have?
Some of 7718 Trophy Place Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7718 Trophy Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7718 Trophy Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7718 Trophy Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7718 Trophy Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 7718 Trophy Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7718 Trophy Place Drive offers parking.
Does 7718 Trophy Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7718 Trophy Place Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7718 Trophy Place Drive have a pool?
No, 7718 Trophy Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7718 Trophy Place Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 7718 Trophy Place Drive has accessible units.
Does 7718 Trophy Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7718 Trophy Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7718 Trophy Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7718 Trophy Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

