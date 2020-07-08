7523 Echo Pines Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Updated beautiful home has a lot to offer. Crown Molding, recently installed Porcelian Wood looking Tile which is Brazilian Pecan Italian Tile - No Carpet in the home, 4 1/2" baseboard installed, Granite counters in the kitchen and Plantation Shutters on newer double paned vinyl windows are just a few of the features you find in this home. Formal Living Room/Dining Room area. Spacious Den with gas log fireplace to take the chill off these cooler nights. The Kitchen with granite coutners has plenty of counter space and is open to the den. The Master Bedroom is spacious with window overlooking landscaped backyard. The master bath offers separate jet tub and shower with granite double sinks vanity. Walk-in closet off bathroom. Roomy secondary bedrooms. Step onto the 33x12 covered patio and you will find a backyard oasis. Covered tiled patio with ceiling fans & tranquil landscaping with maintenance free backyard. Even a swing to relax and enjoy nature.