Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

TERRIFIC FAMILY HOME FEATURING LARGE KITCHEN/BREAKFAST AND OPEN-CONCEPT FAMILY AREA. WALL OF WINDOWS AND CORNER FIREPLACE. COMBINED FORMALS WITH GORGEOUS HARDWOODS. GAMEROOM, SPACIOUS MASTER AND 3 ADDTIONAL BEDROOMS UP. HUGE ENCLOSED PATIO/SUNROOM OFF KITCHEN. CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. GREAT SCHOOLS. PUT THIS ONE ON YOUR LIST! NEW PICTURES COMING SOON, TENANT IN PROCESS OF MOVING OUT.