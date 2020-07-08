6135 Baileys Town Court

Amenities

Great 2 story home nestled in the much desired Atasca Oaks area. Easy access to 1960 and 59, schools, shopping, miles of jogging/walking trails and much more. Recent trail access added from cul-de-sac. Well cared for and family friendly neighborhood. Granite kitchen counters, tile entry, tile flooring in all wet areas. New carpet and fresh interior paint April 2019. Energy efficient home that will save big in utility bills. All bedrooms up with game room/study/playroom just off of the kitchen area. A great floor plan for young families. Sprinkler system. No back neighbors. Schedule your showing today.