6135 Baileys Town Court
Last updated July 1 2019 at 5:39 AM

6135 Baileys Town Court

6135 Bailey's Town Court · No Longer Available
Location

6135 Bailey's Town Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great 2 story home nestled in the much desired Atasca Oaks area. Easy access to 1960 and 59, schools, shopping, miles of jogging/walking trails and much more. Recent trail access added from cul-de-sac. Well cared for and family friendly neighborhood. Granite kitchen counters, tile entry, tile flooring in all wet areas. New carpet and fresh interior paint April 2019. Energy efficient home that will save big in utility bills. All bedrooms up with game room/study/playroom just off of the kitchen area. A great floor plan for young families. Sprinkler system. No back neighbors. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6135 Baileys Town Court have any available units?
6135 Baileys Town Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 6135 Baileys Town Court have?
Some of 6135 Baileys Town Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6135 Baileys Town Court currently offering any rent specials?
6135 Baileys Town Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6135 Baileys Town Court pet-friendly?
No, 6135 Baileys Town Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 6135 Baileys Town Court offer parking?
Yes, 6135 Baileys Town Court offers parking.
Does 6135 Baileys Town Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6135 Baileys Town Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6135 Baileys Town Court have a pool?
No, 6135 Baileys Town Court does not have a pool.
Does 6135 Baileys Town Court have accessible units?
No, 6135 Baileys Town Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6135 Baileys Town Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6135 Baileys Town Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6135 Baileys Town Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6135 Baileys Town Court does not have units with air conditioning.

