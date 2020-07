Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Spacious 4 bedroom 2-1/2 Bath. Walking Distance to Elementary. It Features a Covered Front Porch, Dining Room & Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar. Master Bedroom on First Floor,Walk-in Closet. Gameroom & 3 bedrooms are Up & Full Bath. HOA is in Charge of Mowing except for back Patio Area. Easy Access to the Greenbelt. Please Schedule your appointment for viewing today.