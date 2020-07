6111 Kings Oaks Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

ADORABLE HOME WITH EASY LIFESTYLE FLOORPLAN. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. THE ISLAND KITCHEN IS OPEN TO THE BREAKFAST AND FAMILY ROOM WITH LOTS OF WINDOWS AND NATURAL LIGHT. THE LIVING/DINING COMBO AREA IN THE FRONT OF THE HOME OFFERS MANY OPTIONS. LOCATED IN A CHARMING COMMUNITY, CLOSE AND CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING/RESTAURANTS AND AN EASY COMMUTE TO HWY 59, TOLL ROAD, AND MORE! PEACEFUL WOODED SECTION VIEW IN FRONT AND NO BACK NEIGHBORS. SO MANY AMENITIES INCLUDING WALKING PATHS AND NEIGHBORHOOD POOL, WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. NEW WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. NEW WINDOWS IN FRONT BEDROOMS AND LIVING AREA. ALL NEW DOORKNOBS WITH MICROBAN FINISH. LOW MAINTENANCE, HOA MAINTAINS FRONT AND SIDE YARDS. WELCOME HOME!