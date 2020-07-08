5927 Woodmancote Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming home has an exceptional floor plan, with a traditional but upgraded feel. Home features all tile flooring through out home, large bedrooms with great closet space, a formal dining room and spacious living room that includes an impressive brick fireplace. The kitchen is complete with gas range stove, granite counter-tops, bonus wine rack, and a pass through that is great for entertaining guests. The master suite features a walk in closet, and adjoining bath. Outdoors is a fenced in yard with a sizable yard, and a patio.



Schedule a self guided tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.