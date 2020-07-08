All apartments in Atascocita
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
5927 Woodmancote Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:59 AM

5927 Woodmancote Drive

5927 Woodmancote Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5927 Woodmancote Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming home has an exceptional floor plan, with a traditional but upgraded feel. Home features all tile flooring through out home, large bedrooms with great closet space, a formal dining room and spacious living room that includes an impressive brick fireplace. The kitchen is complete with gas range stove, granite counter-tops, bonus wine rack, and a pass through that is great for entertaining guests. The master suite features a walk in closet, and adjoining bath. Outdoors is a fenced in yard with a sizable yard, and a patio.

Schedule a self guided tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5927 Woodmancote Drive have any available units?
5927 Woodmancote Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 5927 Woodmancote Drive have?
Some of 5927 Woodmancote Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5927 Woodmancote Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5927 Woodmancote Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5927 Woodmancote Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5927 Woodmancote Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5927 Woodmancote Drive offer parking?
No, 5927 Woodmancote Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5927 Woodmancote Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5927 Woodmancote Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5927 Woodmancote Drive have a pool?
No, 5927 Woodmancote Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5927 Woodmancote Drive have accessible units?
No, 5927 Woodmancote Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5927 Woodmancote Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5927 Woodmancote Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5927 Woodmancote Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5927 Woodmancote Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

