5319 Timber Quail

This charming 3 bedroom home is ready for immediate move-in! Upon entering you\'ll find a large and bright living room open to the kitchen and dining area, perfect for entertaining! The den features a wood burning fireplace and you\'ll find wood laminate and tile throughout. The kitchen boasts beautiful dark cabinetry and opens to the laundry room and connecting garage. In the master suite you\'ll notice amazing built-ins in the walk in closet and the bathroom has a beautiful double vanity and separate tub and shower. The secondary rooms both have plenty of built-in storage as well and a matching secondary bath. The backyard is low maintenance and perfect for outdoor activities. This home is located next to Lyons Park, Walden Golf & Country Club, and is minutes away from Lake Houston! Situated in between FM 1960 and Atascocita Rd makes this a quick commute to Hwy 59, restaurateurs, and plenty of shopping. This home is freshly painted and ready to be called home!
