3214 Alan Thai

If your looking to lease or to buy this home offers both. Come check out this beautiful 2 story home located right in the heart of Humble, Tx. This home features two separate living areas. Open floorplan down with living, dinning, and kitchen, laundry room, and half bath, master suite down tucked away at back of home for privacy and quiet. Exit door from kitchen/dinning leads to spacious backyard. The tiled front foyer includes access to laundry, powder room, and stairs. Spacious game room up provides 2nd living area. Three bedrooms 1 full bath off separate hallway. Easy commute to Atascocita Rd., Will Clayton, and 59. Humble school district, shopping, dinning and activities in Atascocita and Lake Houston. It's all here, with affordable living in Blackstone Creek. NO FLOODIING! New ac unit, carpet needs replacing and sellers are retouching paint in game room. All rooms are size appropriate! This home could be yours!