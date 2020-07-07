All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated April 8 2020 at 4:30 PM

3214 Alan Thai

3214 Alan Thai Lane · No Longer Available
Atascocita
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3214 Alan Thai Lane, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
If your looking to lease or to buy this home offers both. Come check out this beautiful 2 story home located right in the heart of Humble, Tx. This home features two separate living areas. Open floorplan down with living, dinning, and kitchen, laundry room, and half bath, master suite down tucked away at back of home for privacy and quiet. Exit door from kitchen/dinning leads to spacious backyard. The tiled front foyer includes access to laundry, powder room, and stairs. Spacious game room up provides 2nd living area. Three bedrooms 1 full bath off separate hallway. Easy commute to Atascocita Rd., Will Clayton, and 59. Humble school district, shopping, dinning and activities in Atascocita and Lake Houston. It's all here, with affordable living in Blackstone Creek. NO FLOODIING! New ac unit, carpet needs replacing and sellers are retouching paint in game room. All rooms are size appropriate! This home could be yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 Alan Thai have any available units?
3214 Alan Thai doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 3214 Alan Thai have?
Some of 3214 Alan Thai's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 Alan Thai currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Alan Thai is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 Alan Thai pet-friendly?
No, 3214 Alan Thai is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 3214 Alan Thai offer parking?
Yes, 3214 Alan Thai offers parking.
Does 3214 Alan Thai have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 Alan Thai does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 Alan Thai have a pool?
No, 3214 Alan Thai does not have a pool.
Does 3214 Alan Thai have accessible units?
No, 3214 Alan Thai does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 Alan Thai have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 Alan Thai does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3214 Alan Thai have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3214 Alan Thai has units with air conditioning.

