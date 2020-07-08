All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 20611 White Berry Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
20611 White Berry Court
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:22 PM

20611 White Berry Court

20611 Whiteberry Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

20611 Whiteberry Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Well maintained and updated one-story home with great curb appeal on a cul-de-sac street in Kings River! This home has 3-4 bedrooms (room off the master could be used as an office or nursery) and 2 baths with an open concept floor plan. The updated kitchen has beautifully painted kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops. Laminate wood flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the wet areas. The backyard has a huge patio and backs up to a wooded area for added privacy. Zoned to Kingwood schools. Lawn care, quarterly pest control, and semi-annual A/c & heating preventative maintenance included!!!! Schedule a showing today as this one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20611 White Berry Court have any available units?
20611 White Berry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 20611 White Berry Court have?
Some of 20611 White Berry Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20611 White Berry Court currently offering any rent specials?
20611 White Berry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20611 White Berry Court pet-friendly?
No, 20611 White Berry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 20611 White Berry Court offer parking?
Yes, 20611 White Berry Court offers parking.
Does 20611 White Berry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20611 White Berry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20611 White Berry Court have a pool?
No, 20611 White Berry Court does not have a pool.
Does 20611 White Berry Court have accessible units?
Yes, 20611 White Berry Court has accessible units.
Does 20611 White Berry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20611 White Berry Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 20611 White Berry Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20611 White Berry Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch