All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 20422 Umber Oak Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
20422 Umber Oak Court
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:17 PM

20422 Umber Oak Court

20422 Umber Oak Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

20422 Umber Oak Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
This lease property will WOW you! 4 bdrms - all up, 2 1/2 baths, gameroom and study. The home is well maintained & exudes high quality, just like the community it is well situated in. Easy access to commutes and shopping, zoned to highly acclaimed Kingwood schools in HUMBLE ISD; This rare gem of a rental presents granite, SS appliances, upgraded moldings, wood & tile flooring, spacious rooms, an open concept floor plan and picturesque windows that illuminate the beauty of this sweet home. In addition, a grand backyard with an extended patio, a gazebo cover, an outdoor furniture set are ready for memories to be made. In the summertime, access to the neighborhood pool is a definite perk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20422 Umber Oak Court have any available units?
20422 Umber Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 20422 Umber Oak Court have?
Some of 20422 Umber Oak Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20422 Umber Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
20422 Umber Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20422 Umber Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 20422 Umber Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 20422 Umber Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 20422 Umber Oak Court offers parking.
Does 20422 Umber Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20422 Umber Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20422 Umber Oak Court have a pool?
Yes, 20422 Umber Oak Court has a pool.
Does 20422 Umber Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 20422 Umber Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20422 Umber Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20422 Umber Oak Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 20422 Umber Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20422 Umber Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch