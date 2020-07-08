20422 Umber Oak Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool

This lease property will WOW you! 4 bdrms - all up, 2 1/2 baths, gameroom and study. The home is well maintained & exudes high quality, just like the community it is well situated in. Easy access to commutes and shopping, zoned to highly acclaimed Kingwood schools in HUMBLE ISD; This rare gem of a rental presents granite, SS appliances, upgraded moldings, wood & tile flooring, spacious rooms, an open concept floor plan and picturesque windows that illuminate the beauty of this sweet home. In addition, a grand backyard with an extended patio, a gazebo cover, an outdoor furniture set are ready for memories to be made. In the summertime, access to the neighborhood pool is a definite perk.