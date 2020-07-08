All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 20407 Woodsong Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
20407 Woodsong Court
Last updated January 18 2020 at 5:42 PM

20407 Woodsong Court

20407 Woodsong Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

20407 Woodsong Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath 2-story house in Hunble, TX. Huge family room and game room. Located just a couple miles north of Atascocita Town Center, which offers plenty of options for shopping and restaurants. Pet Friendly! Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Bridge Tower Homes does not advertise on Craigslist, 5 mile, Facebook Marketplace, or any other classified advertising services.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20407 Woodsong Court have any available units?
20407 Woodsong Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 20407 Woodsong Court currently offering any rent specials?
20407 Woodsong Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20407 Woodsong Court pet-friendly?
No, 20407 Woodsong Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 20407 Woodsong Court offer parking?
No, 20407 Woodsong Court does not offer parking.
Does 20407 Woodsong Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20407 Woodsong Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20407 Woodsong Court have a pool?
No, 20407 Woodsong Court does not have a pool.
Does 20407 Woodsong Court have accessible units?
No, 20407 Woodsong Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20407 Woodsong Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 20407 Woodsong Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20407 Woodsong Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20407 Woodsong Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch