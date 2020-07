Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Lovely, Well Maintained, Two Story Offers 3 Bedrooms,2.5 Baths With A Study/Loft Area For Computer. Kitchen Boasts 2 Pantries (One Is A Walk-In). Master Bedroom Suite Features Double Sinks, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, And Large Walk In Closet. Backyard Has A Deck And No Backyard Neighbors Makes It Nice For Entertaining. Close To Airport, Shopping, Ane All The Wonderful Amenities The Area Has To Offer. Refrigerator, Washer And Dryer Included.