All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 20310 Preserve Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
20310 Preserve Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20310 Preserve Drive

20310 Oak Preserve Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

20310 Oak Preserve Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

cable included
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Stunning executive, comfortable, clean and beautifully decorated furnished home.This house has amazing views that will pull you outside. Light, bright, open layout. Light neutral colors throughout! Modern clean lines with soaring ceilings. With a California King, and 2 queens the 3 beds and 3 full baths is outfitted with quality linen and towels including luxurious duvets and pillows.
The home come with free cable, water, gas and high speed internet. Truly a special place for your short or long stay.
This modern home is located in Legacy West in Plano a family friendly neighborhood, walkable to shops and restaurants in legacy west.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20310 Preserve Drive have any available units?
20310 Preserve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 20310 Preserve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20310 Preserve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20310 Preserve Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20310 Preserve Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 20310 Preserve Drive offer parking?
No, 20310 Preserve Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20310 Preserve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20310 Preserve Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20310 Preserve Drive have a pool?
No, 20310 Preserve Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20310 Preserve Drive have accessible units?
No, 20310 Preserve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20310 Preserve Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20310 Preserve Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20310 Preserve Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20310 Preserve Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch