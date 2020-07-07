20310 Preserve Drive

Amenities

cable included internet access furnished

Stunning executive, comfortable, clean and beautifully decorated furnished home.This house has amazing views that will pull you outside. Light, bright, open layout. Light neutral colors throughout! Modern clean lines with soaring ceilings. With a California King, and 2 queens the 3 beds and 3 full baths is outfitted with quality linen and towels including luxurious duvets and pillows.

The home come with free cable, water, gas and high speed internet. Truly a special place for your short or long stay.

This modern home is located in Legacy West in Plano a family friendly neighborhood, walkable to shops and restaurants in legacy west.