Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:52 PM

20302 Roble Green

20302 Roble Green Trail · No Longer Available
Location

20302 Roble Green Trail, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a041b4b084 ---- Pristine 3 bedroom townhome in the heart of Kingwood! Nestled in small pocket of trees on a quiet street convenient to Kingwood Drive! Amazing backyard space with no back neighbors! Hand scraped laminate flooring recently installed in family room with tile in all wet areas. Lots of storage including two walk in pantries! All bedrooms upstairs, along with the utility room and the gameroom! Storage unit in the backyard stays! All utilities provided! Storage racks installed in the 2 car garage for your use! One Year 2 Car Garage Back Yard Blinds Breakfast Room Carpet Ceramic Tile Electric Dryer Hardwood Flooring Possible With Approval Walk In Closet(S) Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20302 Roble Green have any available units?
20302 Roble Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 20302 Roble Green have?
Some of 20302 Roble Green's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20302 Roble Green currently offering any rent specials?
20302 Roble Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20302 Roble Green pet-friendly?
No, 20302 Roble Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 20302 Roble Green offer parking?
Yes, 20302 Roble Green offers parking.
Does 20302 Roble Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20302 Roble Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20302 Roble Green have a pool?
No, 20302 Roble Green does not have a pool.
Does 20302 Roble Green have accessible units?
No, 20302 Roble Green does not have accessible units.
Does 20302 Roble Green have units with dishwashers?
No, 20302 Roble Green does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20302 Roble Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 20302 Roble Green does not have units with air conditioning.

