19518 Merrillwood Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Lovely home in the Oaks of Atascocita. Nice open kitchen with sitting bar and breakfast area, granite countertops, built in microwave, gas stove, tile flooring downstairs. Formal dining room, large family room with fireplace, laundry room in-house between kitchen & garage, half bath downstairs. All bedrooms upstairs, good sized bedrooms & large closets, large master bedroom, large masterbath double sinks and his & her closets, granite countertops in bathrooms. Durable carpet on stairs & throughout upstairs. Covered patio front & back, back yard fully fenced, backs up to a bayou. No backyard neighbors. 4 Bedroom Voucher.