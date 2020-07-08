All apartments in Atascocita
19518 Merrillwood Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:00 PM

19518 Merrillwood Drive

19518 Merrillwood Drive · No Longer Available
Atascocita
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

19518 Merrillwood Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely home in the Oaks of Atascocita. Nice open kitchen with sitting bar and breakfast area, granite countertops, built in microwave, gas stove, tile flooring downstairs. Formal dining room, large family room with fireplace, laundry room in-house between kitchen & garage, half bath downstairs. All bedrooms upstairs, good sized bedrooms & large closets, large master bedroom, large masterbath double sinks and his & her closets, granite countertops in bathrooms. Durable carpet on stairs & throughout upstairs. Covered patio front & back, back yard fully fenced, backs up to a bayou. No backyard neighbors. 4 Bedroom Voucher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19518 Merrillwood Drive have any available units?
19518 Merrillwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 19518 Merrillwood Drive have?
Some of 19518 Merrillwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19518 Merrillwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19518 Merrillwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19518 Merrillwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19518 Merrillwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 19518 Merrillwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19518 Merrillwood Drive offers parking.
Does 19518 Merrillwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19518 Merrillwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19518 Merrillwood Drive have a pool?
No, 19518 Merrillwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19518 Merrillwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 19518 Merrillwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19518 Merrillwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19518 Merrillwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19518 Merrillwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19518 Merrillwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

