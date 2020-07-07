All apartments in Atascocita
19311 Spoonwood Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19311 Spoonwood Ct

19311 Spoonwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

19311 Spoonwood Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spoonwood - 19311 Spoonwood Ct Humble, TX. It is a beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath home with many wonderful features. Brand new carpet, central heat and air conditioning, remodeled kitchen, brand new appliances, fenced in back yard with a pool, on a quiet, dead end block.

The rent is $1,600 per month. You can view pictures of the home at our website:
https://www.dhiholdingslp.com/vacancies/

Available Now!!!. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, electric, gas, and water. First month's rent along with the security deposit is due at the time of move in. This is a total of $3,600. Our requirements include 3x the rent amount in household income and 600 credit score or higher are required.

If you are interested, please start the application here: https://www.dhiholdingslp.com/vacancies/

There is a $35 non refundable application fee. We will need an application for each adult above the age of 18. We check your credit and background.

Please call, email or text to schedule a showing.

Thank you for considering our rental!!

Tyler
DHI Holdings/ DDH Fund
713-446-2140
Tyler@taxauctioninvestors.com

(RLNE4554601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

