19222 Hikers Trail Dr.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

- Very Nice home in Walden, granite countertops in kitchen, powder and master bath. Wood floor entry. Oversized diagonal tile in the kitchen and breakfast. Vaulted family room with stone fireplace. Huge master with 2 walk in closets Hers is 10x8 with built in selves and dresser. His is 7x5 with built in selves and hamper. Stain wood rails and newel post and wrought iron balusters. master down with 2 bedrooms full bath and game room upstairs.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE4939381)