Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18923 Atascocita Trace Drive

18923 Atascocita Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18923 Atascocita Trace Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Humble, TX. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,556 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18923 Atascocita Trace Drive have any available units?
18923 Atascocita Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 18923 Atascocita Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18923 Atascocita Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18923 Atascocita Trace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18923 Atascocita Trace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18923 Atascocita Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18923 Atascocita Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 18923 Atascocita Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18923 Atascocita Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18923 Atascocita Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 18923 Atascocita Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18923 Atascocita Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 18923 Atascocita Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18923 Atascocita Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18923 Atascocita Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18923 Atascocita Trace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18923 Atascocita Trace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

