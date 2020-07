Amenities

This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the heart of the master planned community of Eagle Springs. The lease includes access to the neighborhood pools, splash pad, sports complex fields (baseball, soccer, tennis courts), and the club house. Zoned to the acclaimed Humble ISD. This home is move-in ready.