Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:28 PM

17330 Tower Falls Lane

17330 Tower Falls Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17330 Tower Falls Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
Gorgeous 4 bedroom Highland home with 2 bedrooms down. Conveniently located across from the neighborhood fishing lake, park and island pool. Home features stunning hand scraped hard wood floors, custom wood shutters, open floor plan, high ceilings and crown molding. This beautiful spacious home has a formal dining & living room, study, large family room, sun room, game room, media room, 3 full baths, 2 half baths and 3 car side load garage. The gourmet kitchen has a large breakfast island, stainless steel appliances with gas range, large walk in pantry, butlers pantry and an abundance of cabinets. Pool table and media equipment included. Great schools. Close to shopping & dining. Minutes from IAH Airport and a short commute to Downtown Houston. Schedule your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17330 Tower Falls Lane have any available units?
17330 Tower Falls Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 17330 Tower Falls Lane have?
Some of 17330 Tower Falls Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17330 Tower Falls Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17330 Tower Falls Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17330 Tower Falls Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17330 Tower Falls Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 17330 Tower Falls Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17330 Tower Falls Lane offers parking.
Does 17330 Tower Falls Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17330 Tower Falls Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17330 Tower Falls Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17330 Tower Falls Lane has a pool.
Does 17330 Tower Falls Lane have accessible units?
No, 17330 Tower Falls Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17330 Tower Falls Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17330 Tower Falls Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17330 Tower Falls Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17330 Tower Falls Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

