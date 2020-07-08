17330 Tower Falls Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool pool table garage media room

Gorgeous 4 bedroom Highland home with 2 bedrooms down. Conveniently located across from the neighborhood fishing lake, park and island pool. Home features stunning hand scraped hard wood floors, custom wood shutters, open floor plan, high ceilings and crown molding. This beautiful spacious home has a formal dining & living room, study, large family room, sun room, game room, media room, 3 full baths, 2 half baths and 3 car side load garage. The gourmet kitchen has a large breakfast island, stainless steel appliances with gas range, large walk in pantry, butlers pantry and an abundance of cabinets. Pool table and media equipment included. Great schools. Close to shopping & dining. Minutes from IAH Airport and a short commute to Downtown Houston. Schedule your appointment today.