Atascocita, TX
17226 Marquette Point Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17226 Marquette Point Lane

17226 Marquette Point Ln · No Longer Available
Location

17226 Marquette Point Ln, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
24hr gym
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 3BD/2.5Bath 2-story home is located in the desirable Master Planned Community of Eagle Springs. This home features high ceilings, a double sided fireplace, an upstairs game-room, and a large kitchen and living-room...perfect for enjoying quiet time and/or entertaining family and friends. This lease includes access to all neighborhood amenities including: 2 pools, splash pad, sports complex field, 24-hr gym, and parks throughout the community. Zoned to the acclaimed Humble ISD and within walking distance to the elementary school. This home is move-in ready and ready for YOU to make it your HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17226 Marquette Point Lane have any available units?
17226 Marquette Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 17226 Marquette Point Lane have?
Some of 17226 Marquette Point Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17226 Marquette Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17226 Marquette Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17226 Marquette Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17226 Marquette Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 17226 Marquette Point Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17226 Marquette Point Lane offers parking.
Does 17226 Marquette Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17226 Marquette Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17226 Marquette Point Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17226 Marquette Point Lane has a pool.
Does 17226 Marquette Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 17226 Marquette Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17226 Marquette Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17226 Marquette Point Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17226 Marquette Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17226 Marquette Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

