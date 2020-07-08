17226 Marquette Point Lane

Amenities

This beautiful 3BD/2.5Bath 2-story home is located in the desirable Master Planned Community of Eagle Springs. This home features high ceilings, a double sided fireplace, an upstairs game-room, and a large kitchen and living-room...perfect for enjoying quiet time and/or entertaining family and friends. This lease includes access to all neighborhood amenities including: 2 pools, splash pad, sports complex field, 24-hr gym, and parks throughout the community. Zoned to the acclaimed Humble ISD and within walking distance to the elementary school. This home is move-in ready and ready for YOU to make it your HOME!