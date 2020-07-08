All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 17222 Pecos Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
17222 Pecos Park Lane
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:28 PM

17222 Pecos Park Lane

17222 Pacos Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

17222 Pacos Park Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
NEWLY RENOVATED! Beautiful 3 bedrooms home in the highly desired Eagle Springs subdivision. All bedrooms are upstairs. Home features hardwood floors in the formal living and dining room, large family room, study, spacious kitchen open to the family room. Master suite has walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Refrigerator included. Home is conveniently located near shopping, dining and family entertainment. Neighborhood amenities include: 2 swimming pools, splash pad, parks, sports complex, fitness center and miles of walking trails. Call to schedule your appointment. 1 MONTH FREE ON 2 YEAR LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17222 Pecos Park Lane have any available units?
17222 Pecos Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 17222 Pecos Park Lane have?
Some of 17222 Pecos Park Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17222 Pecos Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17222 Pecos Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17222 Pecos Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17222 Pecos Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 17222 Pecos Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17222 Pecos Park Lane offers parking.
Does 17222 Pecos Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17222 Pecos Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17222 Pecos Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17222 Pecos Park Lane has a pool.
Does 17222 Pecos Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 17222 Pecos Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17222 Pecos Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17222 Pecos Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17222 Pecos Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17222 Pecos Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch