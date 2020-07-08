17222 Pecos Park Lane

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED! Beautiful 3 bedrooms home in the highly desired Eagle Springs subdivision. All bedrooms are upstairs. Home features hardwood floors in the formal living and dining room, large family room, study, spacious kitchen open to the family room. Master suite has walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Refrigerator included. Home is conveniently located near shopping, dining and family entertainment. Neighborhood amenities include: 2 swimming pools, splash pad, parks, sports complex, fitness center and miles of walking trails. Call to schedule your appointment. 1 MONTH FREE ON 2 YEAR LEASE.