15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Beautiful Lease home that offres 4 bed/3 full baths home in the exciting new community of Balmoral with its world class Crystal Lagoon (see photos)! Easy access to Generation Park, IAH, Hwy 59, the Texas Medical Center and all that downtown Houston has to offer! This fabulous home is located on a cul-de-sac street with no backyard neighbors, has a full sprinkler system, two-car garage, covered back patio, tankless water heater (and many other energy efficient features), surround sound, two of four bedrooms and two full baths downstairs/two bedrooms, full bath and a gameroom upstairs. The downstairs features an open concept floorplan, gorgeous wood flooring and a gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless appliances and lovely backsplash areas. Master Suite offers his and hers sinks, garden tub and separate shower with seamless shower glass PLUS a large walk-in closet...this home has too many great features to list here - must see!