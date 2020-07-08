All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:28 PM

15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive

15714 Cairnwell Bend Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15714 Cairnwell Bend Dr, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful Lease home that offres 4 bed/3 full baths home in the exciting new community of Balmoral with its world class Crystal Lagoon (see photos)! Easy access to Generation Park, IAH, Hwy 59, the Texas Medical Center and all that downtown Houston has to offer! This fabulous home is located on a cul-de-sac street with no backyard neighbors, has a full sprinkler system, two-car garage, covered back patio, tankless water heater (and many other energy efficient features), surround sound, two of four bedrooms and two full baths downstairs/two bedrooms, full bath and a gameroom upstairs. The downstairs features an open concept floorplan, gorgeous wood flooring and a gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless appliances and lovely backsplash areas. Master Suite offers his and hers sinks, garden tub and separate shower with seamless shower glass PLUS a large walk-in closet...this home has too many great features to list here - must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive have any available units?
15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive have?
Some of 15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive has accessible units.
Does 15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15714 Cairnwell Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

