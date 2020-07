Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Located in the sought out Eagle Springs, this two story home with the master bedroom on first floor. Large kitchen with granite countertops open to the breakfast room. No back neighbors, playground right behind the home. Close to shopping and restaurants located just minutes away on 1960. Come out and see this beautiful home.