All apartments in Arp
Find more places like 103 Wade St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arp, TX
/
103 Wade St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

103 Wade St.

103 Wade St · (903) 595-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

103 Wade St, Arp, TX 75750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 Wade St. · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House! - This beautifully remodeled Bungalow is a definite must-see! Featuring gorgeous, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and an open concept living, kitchen and dining. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, kitchen island, pantry, unique lighting and all the custom designer touches create a comfy, cozy lifestyle! Enjoy three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large laundry room. Amazing curb appeal with a brand new covered front porch to greet guests. New sod and landscaping in the front yard. Partially fenced. New siding, windows, roof, gutters and front door. All new plumbing and electrical. This is truly small town living at its best!

The school district is: Arp ISD

There is approximately 875 square feet of living space.

No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.

To view this home on weekends & after-hours, visit Rently.com, where you’ll be able to gain an access code for the lock box on this property. Using Rently will allow you to tour the property 7 days a week at your convenience!

If you have a Service or Support Animal, you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening, go to www.cpm.petscreening.com. Complete the screening and ‘share’ the completed profile with CPM.

If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to submitting your application(s). Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month. Once approved, a minimum of $300.00 pet deposit, per pet, will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage incurred.

Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.

* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5823505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Wade St. have any available units?
103 Wade St. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Wade St. have?
Some of 103 Wade St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Wade St. currently offering any rent specials?
103 Wade St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Wade St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Wade St. is pet friendly.
Does 103 Wade St. offer parking?
No, 103 Wade St. does not offer parking.
Does 103 Wade St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Wade St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Wade St. have a pool?
No, 103 Wade St. does not have a pool.
Does 103 Wade St. have accessible units?
No, 103 Wade St. does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Wade St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Wade St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Wade St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 103 Wade St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 103 Wade St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tyler, TXLongview, TXPalestine, TX
Nacogdoches, TXAthens, TXKilgore, TX
Marshall, TXBullard, TXWhitehouse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Stephen F Austin State UniversityTrinity Valley Community College
Kilgore CollegeThe University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity