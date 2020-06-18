103 Wade St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House! - This beautifully remodeled Bungalow is a definite must-see! Featuring gorgeous, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and an open concept living, kitchen and dining. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, kitchen island, pantry, unique lighting and all the custom designer touches create a comfy, cozy lifestyle! Enjoy three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large laundry room. Amazing curb appeal with a brand new covered front porch to greet guests. New sod and landscaping in the front yard. Partially fenced. New siding, windows, roof, gutters and front door. All new plumbing and electrical. This is truly small town living at its best!



The school district is: Arp ISD



There is approximately 875 square feet of living space.



No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.



To view this home on weekends & after-hours, visit Rently.com, where you’ll be able to gain an access code for the lock box on this property. Using Rently will allow you to tour the property 7 days a week at your convenience!



If you have a Service or Support Animal, you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening, go to www.cpm.petscreening.com. Complete the screening and ‘share’ the completed profile with CPM.



If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to submitting your application(s). Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month. Once approved, a minimum of $300.00 pet deposit, per pet, will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage incurred.



Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.



* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5823505)