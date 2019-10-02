All apartments in Argyle
9116 Kaitlyn Ct
Last updated October 2 2019 at 10:46 PM

9116 Kaitlyn Ct

9116 Kaitlyn Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9116 Kaitlyn Ct, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Perfection plus! Gorgeous single family home with a desired open floor plan perfect for hosting gatherings for ones who mean most to you allowing you to create unforgettable memories. Hardwood flooring and tile make cleaning up a breeze offering you the opportunity to spend your time in different ways. For the nights your choose to spend indoors, enjoy the awesome media room with a projector, screen, and sound system that will make you the envy of all your friends. Living here will give you full access to the included HOA amenities which include: tennis court, swimming pool, and golf course for a fee allowing you to have tons of fun right in your neighborhood! The beauty of this home speaks for itself, come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9116 Kaitlyn Ct have any available units?
9116 Kaitlyn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 9116 Kaitlyn Ct have?
Some of 9116 Kaitlyn Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9116 Kaitlyn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9116 Kaitlyn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9116 Kaitlyn Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9116 Kaitlyn Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9116 Kaitlyn Ct offer parking?
No, 9116 Kaitlyn Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9116 Kaitlyn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9116 Kaitlyn Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9116 Kaitlyn Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9116 Kaitlyn Ct has a pool.
Does 9116 Kaitlyn Ct have accessible units?
No, 9116 Kaitlyn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9116 Kaitlyn Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9116 Kaitlyn Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9116 Kaitlyn Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9116 Kaitlyn Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

