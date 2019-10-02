9116 Kaitlyn Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly pool tennis court media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

Perfection plus! Gorgeous single family home with a desired open floor plan perfect for hosting gatherings for ones who mean most to you allowing you to create unforgettable memories. Hardwood flooring and tile make cleaning up a breeze offering you the opportunity to spend your time in different ways. For the nights your choose to spend indoors, enjoy the awesome media room with a projector, screen, and sound system that will make you the envy of all your friends. Living here will give you full access to the included HOA amenities which include: tennis court, swimming pool, and golf course for a fee allowing you to have tons of fun right in your neighborhood! The beauty of this home speaks for itself, come take a look!