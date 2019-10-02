9116 Kaitlyn Ct

Amenities
Perfection plus! Gorgeous single family home with a desired open floor plan perfect for hosting gatherings for ones who mean most to you allowing you to create unforgettable memories. Hardwood flooring and tile make cleaning up a breeze offering you the opportunity to spend your time in different ways. For the nights your choose to spend indoors, enjoy the awesome media room with a projector, screen, and sound system that will make you the envy of all your friends. Living here will give you full access to the included HOA amenities which include: tennis court, swimming pool, and golf course for a fee allowing you to have tons of fun right in your neighborhood! The beauty of this home speaks for itself, come take a look!