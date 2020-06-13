Apartment List
/
TX
/
anna
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Anna, TX

Finding an apartment in Anna that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
128 Tennyson Street
128 Tennyson Street, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
Gorgeous house with huge backyard. Spacious kitchen with granite counters open to the living room. Great floor plan for entertaining. Living room includes an electric fireplace. Nestled in great neighborhood. No smokers. Pets negotiable.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
406 Stanley Falls Drive
406 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2176 sqft
2story in Anna with better than average floorplan*Tall ceilings even in the bedrooms*Open kitchen design with bfast bar & separate breakfast & dining rooms*Large open living*Master suite has separate shower & deep soaking tub & huge walk-in closet

1 of 20

Last updated April 1 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Wildwood Drive
1006 Wildwood Trail, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1902 sqft
Over 1 acre single story-escape the city! Cute 4 bedroom with country charm. Huge covered patio spans the back of the house. No smokers, Pets Negotiable, Check Availability Date. No Housing Vouchers. No Section 8 Accepted.
Results within 1 mile of Anna

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2409 Lupton St
2409 Lupton St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2326 sqft
Brand new home featuring vinyl wood flooring 1st floor, ceramic tile bathrooms. Large fenced back yard with full sprinkler system. Granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer dryer. Oversize masterbath shower.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7792 FM 545
7792 FM 545, Collin County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1036 sqft
A tree-lined drive leads to a charming home nestled among trees. Yard has many varieties of plants & trees, including several peach trees. There is an oversized 2-cargarage + a portable storage building. There are front & back covered porches.
Results within 5 miles of Anna

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3510 Van Zandt Rd.
3510 Van Zandt Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2040 sqft
3510 Van Zandt Rd. Available 08/05/20 Melissa House for lease - Open floor plan. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Split bedroom floorplan, nice sized backyard. Community pool and park area. No smokers, Pets Negotiable.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3007 Pinecrest Drive
3007 Pinecrest Drive, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2353 sqft
Bright Open Floorplan beautiful home feature 3 Bedr +study downstairs, 3 full Baths, Gameroom or 4th bedroom on 2nd floor with full bath and closet. Kitchen with Granite and new SS Appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Anna
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
$
Stonebridge Ranch
18 Units Available
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1509 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
265 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Stonebridge Ranch
18 Units Available
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$892
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$857
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Many unique features like built-in bookcases, nine-foot ceilings and wood-burning fireplace. Residents have full access to the onsite gym and pool. Locate close to Highway 75 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1370 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,033
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
849 sqft
Shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby thanks to Downtown McKinney and University Drive. This pet-friendly community offers residents a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Kinwood Apartments! Conveniently located in McKinney, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
$960
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
$
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1007 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
929 sqft
Large apartments with lots of closet space, crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios. On-site pool, fitness center, clubroom and lighted tennis courts. Minutes from prize-winning parks and good schools.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
953 sqft
Welcome to Ashton Oaks, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
15 Units Available
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1098 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
8 Units Available
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The search is over...come home to the Cliffs of Eldorado Apartment Homes. Located in prestigious Mckinney, your elegant new apartment home is close to shopping, major employers, and community parks.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
140 Units Available
Townhomes at Princeton Meadows
1413 Orchid Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1633 sqft
Embrace the great indoors with a three bedroom townhome at The Townhomes at Princeton Meadows. Experience a signature Texas lifestyle in these open, bright, and stylishly designed homes.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
509 E Willow Ln
509 East Willow Lane, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1184 sqft
A Spacious House for your Family Newly Remodeled Homed, with Fresh New Paint inside. Provided with daily use APPLIANCES, Vinyl floors available in all 3 Bedrooms. Nice home sitting on nearly a quarter acre with large trees and no HOA.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1211 Bellevue Drive
1211 Bellevue Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1432 sqft
Wide roads lead you to this peaceful 3 Bed 2 Full Bath 2006 1 Story Brick Home, 2 Full Size Car Garage w.extra Parking in front, Great Sized Secured Fenced Backyard w.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Anna, TX

Finding an apartment in Anna that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Anna 1 BedroomsAnna 3 BedroomsAnna Apartments with BalconyAnna Apartments with Garage
Anna Apartments with GymAnna Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnna Apartments with ParkingAnna Apartments with Pool
Anna Apartments with Washer-DryerAnna Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnna Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District