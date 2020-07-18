708 South Remington Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***1/2 MONTH FREE RENT*** This well maintained 3 bedroom home is available for immediate move-in. Home features brand new wood vinyl flooring in bedrooms. NO CARPET! Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher). Backyard features a slab patio with shad from mature tree. Storage shed also included.



***This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee for 1st pet and $150 non-refundable pet fee for second and $25/pet/month pet rent(restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is waived (for limited time). Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams!***



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.