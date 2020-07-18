All apartments in Angleton
708 South Remington Drive
708 South Remington Drive

708 South Remington Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2035529
Location

708 South Remington Drive, Angleton, TX 77515

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***1/2 MONTH FREE RENT*** This well maintained 3 bedroom home is available for immediate move-in. Home features brand new wood vinyl flooring in bedrooms. NO CARPET! Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher). Backyard features a slab patio with shad from mature tree. Storage shed also included.

***This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee for 1st pet and $150 non-refundable pet fee for second and $25/pet/month pet rent(restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is waived (for limited time). Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams!***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 South Remington Drive have any available units?
708 South Remington Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 708 South Remington Drive have?
Some of 708 South Remington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 South Remington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 South Remington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 South Remington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 South Remington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 708 South Remington Drive offer parking?
No, 708 South Remington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 708 South Remington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 South Remington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 South Remington Drive have a pool?
No, 708 South Remington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 708 South Remington Drive have accessible units?
No, 708 South Remington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 708 South Remington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 South Remington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 708 South Remington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 South Remington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
