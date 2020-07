Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court coffee bar courtyard on-site laundry pool volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse hot tub internet access

Buffalo Springs is a community offering a great residential environment, newly renovated apartments, and quality service to our residents. We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. We also have plenty of options for activities on site! Basketball courts, 3 Pools, Tennis courts, and much more are all available to you! We are close to shopping, dining and entertainment and have easy access to both I-27 and I-40.