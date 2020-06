Amenities

some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

30 Feet by 40 Feet = 1200 Square feet

10 Foot Tall Ceilings

17 Feet by 44.5 Feet gated storage area

Bathroom with Toilet and sink + possibility for a shower

Large breaker box with 220 Volt possibility

Shelving

Automatic Overhead door

Utilities paid by tenant

No Dogs or Cats

Large shop off the Alley way. Perfect for auto shop, plumber, storage, appliance/lawnmower repair.

30 Feet by 40 Feet = 1200 Square feet

10 Foot Tall Ceilings

17 Feet by 44.5 Feet gated storage area

Bathroom with Toilet and sink + possibility for a shower

Large breaker box with 220 Volt possibility

Shelving

Automatic Overhead door

Utilities paid by tenant

No Dogs or Cats