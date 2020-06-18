All apartments in Amarillo
7402 Ledgestone Dr
7402 Ledgestone Dr

7402 Ledgestone Drive · (806) 418-2206
Location

7402 Ledgestone Drive, Amarillo, TX 79119

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7402 Ledgestone Dr · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2265 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7402 Ledgestone, Amarillo, TX - $2395 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT*

*Payment based on a 6-month option fee of $1800.

Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2695

Sales Price: $384,900

7402 Ledgestone is located in the Greenways and has 2,265 square feet. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. Features include a large kitchen with island, hand made wood cabinets, tile and wood flooring, large master bathroom with jacuzzi style tub, large back patio, and both front and backyards have beautiful landscaping.
This is the perfect home for a family in one of the best school districts in Amarillo. This home will go fast! Contact us today to schedule a viewing.

School District: CISD

(RLNE5716365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7402 Ledgestone Dr have any available units?
7402 Ledgestone Dr has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
Is 7402 Ledgestone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7402 Ledgestone Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7402 Ledgestone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7402 Ledgestone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Amarillo.
Does 7402 Ledgestone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7402 Ledgestone Dr does offer parking.
Does 7402 Ledgestone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7402 Ledgestone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7402 Ledgestone Dr have a pool?
No, 7402 Ledgestone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7402 Ledgestone Dr have accessible units?
No, 7402 Ledgestone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7402 Ledgestone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7402 Ledgestone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7402 Ledgestone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7402 Ledgestone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
