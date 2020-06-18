7402 Ledgestone Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

7402 Ledgestone, Amarillo, TX - $2395 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT*



*Payment based on a 6-month option fee of $1800.



Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2695



Sales Price: $384,900



7402 Ledgestone is located in the Greenways and has 2,265 square feet. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. Features include a large kitchen with island, hand made wood cabinets, tile and wood flooring, large master bathroom with jacuzzi style tub, large back patio, and both front and backyards have beautiful landscaping.

This is the perfect home for a family in one of the best school districts in Amarillo. This home will go fast! Contact us today to schedule a viewing.



School District: CISD



(RLNE5716365)