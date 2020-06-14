Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

6706 Nancy Ellen - $2695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT*



*Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800



Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2995



Sales Price: $335,900



This beautiful home located in Hillside Terrace has 2,924 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, an office and a 3 car garage. This plan is perfect for a growing family! Features include wood flooring in main living areas, GE stainless steel appliances, modern finishes and fixtures, mud room, gas log fireplace, large open kitchen with island, and two patios.



School District: CISD



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4511921)