Amarillo, TX
6706 Nancy Ellen
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

6706 Nancy Ellen

6706 Nancy Ellen Street · (806) 220-6816
Amarillo
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

6706 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX 79119

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6706 Nancy Ellen · Avail. now

$3,150

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2957 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6706 Nancy Ellen - $2695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT*

*Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800

Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2995

Sales Price: $335,900

This beautiful home located in Hillside Terrace has 2,924 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, an office and a 3 car garage. This plan is perfect for a growing family! Features include wood flooring in main living areas, GE stainless steel appliances, modern finishes and fixtures, mud room, gas log fireplace, large open kitchen with island, and two patios.

School District: CISD

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4511921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 Nancy Ellen have any available units?
6706 Nancy Ellen has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 6706 Nancy Ellen have?
Some of 6706 Nancy Ellen's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 Nancy Ellen currently offering any rent specials?
6706 Nancy Ellen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 Nancy Ellen pet-friendly?
Yes, 6706 Nancy Ellen is pet friendly.
Does 6706 Nancy Ellen offer parking?
Yes, 6706 Nancy Ellen does offer parking.
Does 6706 Nancy Ellen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6706 Nancy Ellen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 Nancy Ellen have a pool?
No, 6706 Nancy Ellen does not have a pool.
Does 6706 Nancy Ellen have accessible units?
No, 6706 Nancy Ellen does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 Nancy Ellen have units with dishwashers?
No, 6706 Nancy Ellen does not have units with dishwashers.
