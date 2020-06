Amenities

Great location in Windsor, Bonham and Amarillo High districts!! Located on cul de sac and right by John Stiff Park!! Very nice and big 3/2/2 with tile in kitchen, dining, utility and bathroom! Newer Carpet, nice fireplace, bright and airy. Isolated master, big master bath, nice size utility, storage, blinds and much more! Call today!