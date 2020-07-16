All apartments in Amarillo
Find more places like 5301 CHISHOLM TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Amarillo, TX
/
5301 CHISHOLM TRL
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

5301 CHISHOLM TRL

5301 Chisholm Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Amarillo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5301 Chisholm Trail, Amarillo, TX 79109

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home features a brand new kitchen with all new appliances, new cabinets, and granite countertops. It has a huge living room and dingy room with French doors leading to an outdoor patio. It also has brand new central heat and air conditioning system. There are two full bathrooms with marble showers. The house has a spacious garage with laundry hookups. The backyard has a large sandstone patio with a fire ring for outdoor enjoyment and a storage shed. This house also has a brand new roof as well. This house feeds into the schools in Amarillo. Western Plateau Elementary School, Bonham Middle School, and Amarillo High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 CHISHOLM TRL have any available units?
5301 CHISHOLM TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Amarillo, TX.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 CHISHOLM TRL have?
Some of 5301 CHISHOLM TRL's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 CHISHOLM TRL currently offering any rent specials?
5301 CHISHOLM TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 CHISHOLM TRL pet-friendly?
No, 5301 CHISHOLM TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Amarillo.
Does 5301 CHISHOLM TRL offer parking?
Yes, 5301 CHISHOLM TRL offers parking.
Does 5301 CHISHOLM TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 CHISHOLM TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 CHISHOLM TRL have a pool?
No, 5301 CHISHOLM TRL does not have a pool.
Does 5301 CHISHOLM TRL have accessible units?
No, 5301 CHISHOLM TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 CHISHOLM TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 CHISHOLM TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Granite at Thirty-Fourth
3308 Eddy St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave
Amarillo, TX 79109
The Granite at Olsen Park
3318 S Western St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Huntington Pointe
6801 Wolflin Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road
Amarillo, TX 79119
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave
Amarillo, TX 79119
The Enclave Apartment Homes
6209 I-40 Frontage Road
Amarillo, TX 79106

Similar Pages

Amarillo 1 BedroomsAmarillo 2 Bedrooms
Amarillo Apartments with PoolsAmarillo Dog Friendly Apartments
Amarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dumas, TX
Canyon, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amarillo College