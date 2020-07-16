5301 CHISHOLM TRL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home features a brand new kitchen with all new appliances, new cabinets, and granite countertops. It has a huge living room and dingy room with French doors leading to an outdoor patio. It also has brand new central heat and air conditioning system. There are two full bathrooms with marble showers. The house has a spacious garage with laundry hookups. The backyard has a large sandstone patio with a fire ring for outdoor enjoyment and a storage shed. This house also has a brand new roof as well. This house feeds into the schools in Amarillo. Western Plateau Elementary School, Bonham Middle School, and Amarillo High School.