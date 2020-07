Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Lovely home for lease. Located in quite cul-de-sac of Paramount neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and very open living, dining and kitchen for easy living. Pretty fireplace, built-ins in living room and surround sound. Wonderful cabinet storage and stainless appliances in kitchen. pretty patio and backyard plus outdoor grilling area. Very nice luxury master suite. Extra large heated garage with work area.Owner will provide lawn care and pay water bill.