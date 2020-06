Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pool internet access

Very nice Corporate Condo available for SHORT TERM LEASE, ALL Utilities Included with Dish TV and fiber optic Wifi. This home is FULLY FURNISHED with 1-King and 1-Queen bed, granite kitchen counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, nice living room furniture, including kitchen cookware, utensils, linens and towels. Bring your suitcase and move in! Saltwater Pool open Memorial Day to Labor Day. Available Weekly or Monthly!