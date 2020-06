Amenities

VERY LARGE 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home right down the street from Caprock High School.



This home has two living areas and a formal dining room and the main living area has a beautiful large fireplace. There is an additional Building in the back that can be used as either a garage, storage, or work shop. Enough space for a large family.

Will only schedule showings with an application at www.skyoneproperties.com