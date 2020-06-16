All apartments in Amarillo
Find more places like 2715 S MARRS ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Amarillo, TX
/
2715 S MARRS ST
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM

2715 S MARRS ST

2715 South Marrs Street · (806) 331-6803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Amarillo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2715 South Marrs Street, Amarillo, TX 79103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2715 S MARRS ST · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Located Lawndale! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Areas, 2 Bathrooms, Cover Parking and Large Storage Shed! - Located Lawndale!! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 living areas, 2 bathrooms, cover parking, and a large storage shed! Newer floors in the kitchen and back living area along with newer paint throughout. Refinished hardwood floors and CH/A!

Call our Leasing Agent to set up a viewing 806-674-6817

$30.00 application fee is required for everyone over 18 years old
Credit, rental and criminal history will be checked during the application process. Additional factors may determine application approval.

Apply today at https://www.aupropertymgmt.com/

(RLNE5073370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 S MARRS ST have any available units?
2715 S MARRS ST has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
Is 2715 S MARRS ST currently offering any rent specials?
2715 S MARRS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 S MARRS ST pet-friendly?
No, 2715 S MARRS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Amarillo.
Does 2715 S MARRS ST offer parking?
Yes, 2715 S MARRS ST does offer parking.
Does 2715 S MARRS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 S MARRS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 S MARRS ST have a pool?
No, 2715 S MARRS ST does not have a pool.
Does 2715 S MARRS ST have accessible units?
No, 2715 S MARRS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 S MARRS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 S MARRS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 S MARRS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 S MARRS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2715 S MARRS ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Granite at Thirty-Fourth
3308 Eddy St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Winchester Apartments
5509 SW 9th Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
Rock Island Apartments
7101 Wolflin Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave
Amarillo, TX 79109
The Granite at Olsen Park
3318 S Western St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Huntington Pointe
6801 Wolflin Ave
Amarillo, TX 79106
The Enclave Apartment Homes
6209 I-40 Frontage Road
Amarillo, TX 79106

Similar Pages

Amarillo 1 BedroomsAmarillo 2 Bedrooms
Amarillo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAmarillo Apartments with Pool
Amarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dumas, TX
Canyon, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amarillo College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity